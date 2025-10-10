Peacemaker Season 2 Turns A Promising DC Universe Hero Into A Villain

Spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2 follow.

If there's a central antagonist in "Peacemaker" season 2, it's General Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), new director of the Advanced Research Group of The United States (A.R.G.U.S.). Yet even though he's been instigating the conflicts this season, I haven't really thought of him as a "villain." After all, Peacemaker/Christopher Smith (John Cena) did kill the general's son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). Can you not see why Flag wants revenge for that and is relentless in pursuing it?

To recap: Peacemaker was placed on Task Force X back during "The Suicide Squad" for a mission to South American nation Corto Maltese. Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), head of Task Force X, wanted the squad to destroy evidence of American crimes against humanity in a base on the island; she put Peacemaker on the team because, in his ideological dedication to "keeping the peace," he's the one she could trust to destroy the data. When Flag Jr. discovered the truth, he wanted to whistle blow. He and Peacemaker got in a fight, and Chris stabbed Flag in the heart.

Now, we know that this murder was a turning point for Chris and one of his biggest regrets. He admired Flag as a "hero," and Flag's last words ("Peacemaker... what a joke...") hit Chris hard. We also know, from watching "Peacemaker" season 1, that Chris has grown into a better man. But even if Flag knows that, guilt and growth are little consolation; the better man Chris is now is still and will always be the man who killed his "Ricky."

Plus, when Flag debuted back in the animated "Creature Commandos," he was a pretty heroic guy just like his son. He was more neutral in "Superman," but still skeptical of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). In "Peacemaker," though, Flag tips over into the dark side and not just because this is a story told from the perspective of the man he hates the most.