Peacemaker Season 2 Is Still Very Much A Sequel To James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

This article contains spoilers up through to "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 4, "Need I Say Door."

The concept of an ongoing multi-franchise film series — what we've come to refer to as a "cinematic universe" — is still relatively in its infancy. Despite the decade-and-change existence of things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Conjuring Universe, there is still a lot of experimentation and wiggle room as to how each property chooses to handle its growing continuity. The longest running franchises, such as the James Bond movies, the "Halloween" films and others, have tended to choose a moment to break continuity with the past, presenting certain new installments as starting points, whether through the means of a remake or a reboot. This can be the quickest and cleanest way of starting fresh, but while this move frees up the narrative, it means that some of the thematic and emotional resonance that a property gains over time could be lost.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, born from the ashes of the DC Extended Universe, is a fascinating case of an ongoing universe treading a new path when it comes to continuity. While most of us initially assumed that Gunn's "Superman" (and "Creature Commandos" before it) would mark the breaking off point for the defunct DCEU, the second season of "Peacemaker" has proven those assumptions erroneous. As seen in the season so far, it feels like Gunn is taking a parallel universe approach to merging the DCU and the DCEU. That is to say that we can assume that events in that universe did transpire the way we saw them previously, unless otherwise stated. So, Gunn's "Superman" acts as a reboot of that title character, as the film makes clear that this is not the same Superman who endured the events of "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and so on. Yet, "Peacemaker" has only retconned a couple elements, and we've taken a look at what's been changed. Here's what has remained the same: "Peacemaker" is still very much a sequel to Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," not just in lore but also in terms of its emotional and thematic continuity as well. In fact, a large portion of this new season deals with the fallout of choices made in "The Suicide Squad," specifically the murder of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), which is both an exciting and narratively responsible decision on Gunn's part.