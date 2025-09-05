Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 Features The Return Of A Surprise DCEU Character

Spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 3, "Another Rick up my Sleeve," to follow.

James Gunn's DC Universe is confusing sometimes, especially in regard to its relationship with the DC Extended Universe. Gunn, for example, has confirmed that the DCEU's Blue Beetle is officially canon in his new cinematic universe (albeit with a few tweaks), as he believes the character occupies a unique spot in the timeline. "Peacemaker" is similarly unpredictable, with its season 1 finale having featured the DCEU's Justice League only for season 2 to pull off a wild retcon by replacing the aforementioned heroes with the Justice Gang. What's more, the confusion doesn't end there, as "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 3, "Another Rick up my Sleeve," mentions Enchantress (Carla Delevingne) from David Ayer's ill-reputed DCEU film "Suicide Squad."

The scene — which takes place hours before the events of Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" — occurs at the beginning of the episode with a flashback sequence involving Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) waking up following a night of passion and pondering a future together. Rick makes a case for them being together in a more meaningful capacity than simply friends with benefits, but he is still in a relationship with Enchantress (Cara Delevingne in "Suicide Squad") — and he's wary of the sorceress burning a hole through the planet if they break up.

The thing is, though, Sorceress dies in Ayer's "Suicide Squad," so unless Gunn and co. have an explainable reason for her being in a relationship with Rick prior to the events of Gunn's 2021 standalone sequel/reboot, we can chalk this up as another "Peacemaker" retcon. With that in mind, what has Gunn had to say about the show's place in DC's on-screen lore?