Peacemaker Season 2's Giant Retcon Could Be James Gunn's Wildest Misdirection Yet

This post contains spoilers for the premiere of "Peacemaker" season 2.

A lot has happened at DC since the last time we got caught up in the hijinks of the 11th Street Gang. A brand new task force that go by the name of "Creature Commandos" were introduced, and an all-new Man of Steel (David Corenswet) stopped an inter-dimensional rift from tearing Metropolis apart. That's all before we saw Kal-El's cousin Kara, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock), dropped in at the end of "Superman." It's understandable, then, to expect to take some time to get acclimated to the world of "Peacemaker" in the show's second season, particularly as the title character is one of the very few people to have been present in both the defunct DCEU and the new DC Universe. But for those wondering how Gunn was going to address this all-new redirect, you get your answers in the first few minutes — even if it does spark some new questions along with it.

Season 2 of "Peacemaker" kicks off with the obligatory recap that any show would do to ensure audiences are up to date, reminding us that Peacemaker (John Cena) previously killed Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and his own father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), as well as thwarting a secret alien invasion. That's all pretty standard, until we see that Peacemaker's hilarious encounter with the Justice League from last season has been replaced with none other than the all-new Justice Gang, which even lets Aquaman off the hook with that fish gag in place of a dig at Guy Gardener (Nathan Fillion) instead.