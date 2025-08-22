Peacemaker Season 2's Giant Retcon Could Be James Gunn's Wildest Misdirection Yet
This post contains spoilers for the premiere of "Peacemaker" season 2.
A lot has happened at DC since the last time we got caught up in the hijinks of the 11th Street Gang. A brand new task force that go by the name of "Creature Commandos" were introduced, and an all-new Man of Steel (David Corenswet) stopped an inter-dimensional rift from tearing Metropolis apart. That's all before we saw Kal-El's cousin Kara, aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock), dropped in at the end of "Superman." It's understandable, then, to expect to take some time to get acclimated to the world of "Peacemaker" in the show's second season, particularly as the title character is one of the very few people to have been present in both the defunct DCEU and the new DC Universe. But for those wondering how Gunn was going to address this all-new redirect, you get your answers in the first few minutes — even if it does spark some new questions along with it.
Season 2 of "Peacemaker" kicks off with the obligatory recap that any show would do to ensure audiences are up to date, reminding us that Peacemaker (John Cena) previously killed Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and his own father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), as well as thwarting a secret alien invasion. That's all pretty standard, until we see that Peacemaker's hilarious encounter with the Justice League from last season has been replaced with none other than the all-new Justice Gang, which even lets Aquaman off the hook with that fish gag in place of a dig at Guy Gardener (Nathan Fillion) instead.
James Gunn rewrites DCU history with the help of the Justice Gang
Given that "Peacemaker" was released during what was the discombobulated death rattle of the DCEU, John Cena's helmet-wearing hero came face-to-face with a silhouetted superteam, the Justice League, in the season 1 finale. That group was comprised of Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Miller and Momoa even made an on-camera appearance after Chris aka Peacemaker makes a joke at Arthur Curry's expense about his (ahem) activities with fish. Now, though, with a brand new universe taking the spotlight, those aforementioned heroes have been replaced by Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), the new Superman, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, and Supergirl.
It's a seamless adjustment that works given how little impact the scene in question had on the last season of the show, and instead lays the groundwork for Chris' never-wracking interview to join the ranks of Maxwell Lord's (Sean Gunn) team. But what might seem like a simple retcon of the past could actually be leading to so much more when you consider just what kind of story the first "Peacemaker" episode is setting up and the possibilities that were already teased following the events of "Superman." What if this reunion with Peacemaker isn't a reunion at all, but a Peacemaker from a different dimension entirely?
Could we meet another Peacemaker in season 2? (No, not the dead one)
With alternate dimensions being very much a thing in the DCU already, it opens up the possibility that they'll be more accessible than the one Chris has recently ventured into. Sure, he might've killed the Peacemaker from what appears to be a picture perfect dimension, but what if there's another one out there that's almost identical to the dumpster fire our hero is living in, only being protected by the League instead of the Gang we've just recently crossed paths with? This really could be a totally different Peacemaker than the one we previously met, setting up one of the greatest superhero switcheroos in history.
In DC Comics, there are an infinite number of earths that are similar to the one we know, albeit with a few tweaks here and there. Keeping this in mind, and knowing how well-versed James Gunn is in the universe he's now in control of, it wouldn't be a surprise if the further along this season progresses, the more likely we are to see a whole pack of Peacemakers make an appearance. Our only hope is that this Chris (from whichever universe he's in) doesn't kill anymore of them like he's done this time around.