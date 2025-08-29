James Gunn Confirmed A Fan-Favorite DCEU Film Is Canon (With A Few Retcons)

Rumors of the old DC Extended Universe's demise may have been slightly exaggerated ... in a way, at least. Once filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran came on board as co-heads of the newly-crowned DC Studios, it became easy to dismiss the entirety of what came before. The "Holy Trinity" of superheroes — Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman — have either been recast or are slated to be. Shows like "Peacemaker" have already introduced major retcons into the mix, rewriting the franchise on the fly to better fit the property's new direction. Heck, even former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa has already moved on to his next DC role as Lobo in the upcoming movie "Supergirl." But not everything from the previous regime is over and done with just yet.

Apparently, one of the more overlooked entries in the old DCEU could be making a comeback. Remember "Blue Beetle," the charming and small-scale origin story starring Xolo Maridueña as the tech-based Jamie Reyes? While the box office receipts weren't overwhelming, fans gravitated towards the Latino superhero as a pleasant bright spot among the (rather haphazard) post-Zack Snyder blockbusters. Although technically taking place in a wider world full of DC superheroes (and villains), the relatively self-contained story meant that the Blue Beetle resided in his own little corner of the franchise. But as Gunn settles into his revamped DC Universe, is there still room for a return visit with these characters?

"Blue Beetle" fans appear to have reason for optimism. While talking in a recent interview about fitting "Peacemaker" into the ongoing universe, Gunn went out of his way to name-drop a certain superhero who could factor into things in a very similar way. It appears we haven't seen the last retcon bridging the gap between the DCEU and the DCU.