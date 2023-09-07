Blue Beetle And Haunted Mansion Pass $100 Million At The Box Office In A Tale Of Two Disappointments

Over Labor Day weekend, a couple of major blockbusters hit a major milestone, with both Disney's "Haunted Mansion" and Warner Bros.' "Blue Beelte" passing the $100 million mark at the global box office. On the one hand, it's a big number that is a significant moment for any movie's run in theaters. But in this case, for both studios, it's a number that is big but not big enough, representing disappointment, albeit of varying degrees for each of these films. It's all a relative, case-by-case thing. Let's get into the relativity of it all with these two blockbuster hopefuls, shall we?

"Blue Beetle" came in third and pulled in $7.1 million in its third weekend, representing just a 41% drop from the prior week, per The Numbers. With that, DC's latest superhero offering now sits at $58.7 million domestically to go with $45.9 million internationally for a grand total of $104.6 million. Meanwhile, much further down on the charts, "Haunted Mansion" added $1.3 million, finishing 12th on the charts domestically in its sixth weekend. That brings the adaptation of Disney's beloved theme park attraction to $64.6 million domestically along with $35.6 million internationally for a grand total of $100.2 million.

As we can see, it took "Haunted Mansion" twice as long to barely squeak past that milestone following its very disappointing $24 million opening weekend at the end of July. In that way, "Blue Beetle" is coming out ahead but it's not exactly an out-and-out victory. We're still looking at a DC superhero movie that had ambitions of starting a franchise. Given that many superhero movies over the last 20 years have posted opening weekend totals larger than that of this movie's entire gross so far, it hasn't exactly lived up to the burden of expectations.