Gal Gadot Has One Condition To Return As DC's Wonder Woman (And It's Totally Unrealistic)

Warner Bros. Discovery is in the midst of forming the new DC Universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been the heads of DC Studios for a few years now, and though they've had some ups and downs, they're clearly trying to move on from what came before. Gal Gadot has confirmed she's done playing DC's Wonder Woman, which was already pretty darn clear. But just to make things needlessly complicated, she's now provided a single condition to return as the beloved superhero.

In a recent interview with JoBlo to promote her critically lambasted new Prime Video movie "The Runner," Gadot was asked what it would take for her to come back. To be crystal clear right up top, there is zero indication that Warner Bros. or DC Studios have any actual interest in bringing her back. Even setting that aside, it all goes out the window in light of her very unrealistic conduction. Here's what she had to say:

"If Zack [Snyder] comes back to run DC, I'll come back."

Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" kicked off DC's messy cinematic universe in 2013, around the time that Marvel was already firing on all cylinders after 2012's "The Avengers" became a game-changing blockbuster. From that point on, it always felt like DC was playing catch up. While Snyder's movies have very die hard devotees, the films have been intensely divisive since they were released.

It's also been years since Snyder worked for DC and Warner Bros. He's gone on to make movies like "Rebel Moon," which was more like a feature-length video game cutscene, for Netflix. Even if he has other DC stories he'd like to tell, he's moved on. It's time for Gadot to do the same.