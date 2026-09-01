Gal Gadot Throws Shade At DC Studios Over Wonder Woman 3, Henry Cavill's Superman Exit

Gal Gadot isn't returning as Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe. That has been clear for some time. Gadot recently confirmed what we already knew about the DC hero and her tenure with the character, but it's officially official. However, it doesn't exactly sound like it was an amicable, clean parting of ways. The actress has thrown some shade at DC Studios — and not just at how studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran handled her situation, but how they handled Henry Cavill's Superman as well.

During a recent appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast to promote her new movie "The Runner," host Josh Horowitz asked if there was a specific time or meeting with Gunn and Safran, who head up DC Studios for Warner Bros., where she knew it was over. "They told me the opposite," Gadot said. Then, the actress revealed that they led her to believe "Wonder Woman 3" was still going to happen.

"They were like 'We're going to develop it with you, the third, la la la.' But I saw the way everybody else were handled."

It was reported in December 2022 that "Wonder Woman 3" would not be moving forward at Warner Bros. At this point, it was still a little unclear what Gunn and Safran's plans were, but they eventually decided to pretty much fully reboot the DCU, only bringing over a few characters, such as John Cena's Peacemaker, to the new universe. All of the big heroes were being recast.

This might explain why Gadot claimed that "Wonder Woman 3" was still happening at one point, despite reports to the contrary. As she tells it, the brass at the studio made it seem like she would be coming back.