Superhero Bits: Spoiler-Free Reactions To Black Adam's Credits Scene, A Juicy MCU Rumor & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Audiences are losing their minds over the "Black Adam" credits scene.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gets new character posters.
"Joker: Folie a Deux" adds another cast member.
A super juicy "Fantastic Four" casting rumor emerges.
All that and more!
Heads up! Gotham Knights is finally out
The wait is finally over, Step into the Knight. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/A4fTrmG6sQ— Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 21, 2022
After suffering several delays, "Gotham Knights" is finally out as of today, as indicated by the above teaser. The game has suffered some mixed reviews, as we reported in this very column recently, but players are the ones who get to determine the game's fate. So, for those who are curious enough to dive in, it's available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Robin, the boy Wonder from Mezco Toyz
The folks at Mezco Toyz have revealed their new premium Robin, the Boy Wonder figure, which joins the company's One:12 Collective lineup. The figure comes with many intricate details and accessories, including swappable heads and hands. The figure is expected to ship in July 2023 and retails for $95. Those interested in securing a pre-order can do so now by clicking here.
Get acquainted (quickly) with DC's Justice Society
Before you meet the Justice Society in #BlackAdam, learn more about their comic book origins!— DC (@DCComics) October 20, 2022
Watch the JSA in action in Black Adam, in theaters Friday. https://t.co/Y1kbu7RxlK pic.twitter.com/9ileTRoXGQ
With the release of "Black Adam" in theaters (which is off to a good start at the box office by the way), the Justice Society of America has finally been introduced in live-action. They are one of the oldest superhero teams in history, but not nearly as popular as the Justice League or The Avengers, for example. DC is aiming to offer a rapid-fire education for those planning to see the film in the form of the above video, which offers a primer on the team in just shy of a minute. So, for those who aren't intimately familiar with characters like Hawkman or Doctor Fate, this might be worth the watch.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever holds its world premiere next week
The wait is nearly over as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to hit theaters on November 11. But things will kick off, in earnest, when the much-anticipated sequel holds its world premiere next week on Wednesday, October 26. Since most of us won't be able to attend the premiere, Marvel is livestreaming the red carpet, and the above video is where that is going to be happening. Those interested can bookmark the video and/or set a notification to remind them when the time arrives.
Joker: Folie a Deux adds Harry Lawtey to the cast
The cast of "Joker: Folie a Deux," the upcoming sequel to 2019's "Joker," continues to grow as Harry Lawtey ("Industry") has joined the ensemble. This, according to Deadline, who unfortunately don't have any details regarding who he is playing, but Lawtey will join Joaquin Phoenix, who returns in the lead, and Lady Gaga, who is playing Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener are also joining the sequel, which is expected to film next year, with an October 4, 2024 release date set.
Watch The Rock and the Black Adam cast break down fan theories
The folks at Vanity Fair rounded up Dwayne Johnson, as well as the Justice Society themselves, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell, to go over some fan theories relating to "Black Adam." They all take turns confirming, denying, or playing coy about various rumors and theories floating around online. The Rock has had a pretty bad poker face in regard to one prevailing theory/rumor, and that hot streak continues here. Check the video out in its entirety for yourself above.
Marvel releases new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever character posters
Marvel has unveiled a new set of character posters for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as the marketing for the sequel ramps up. We've got Shuri, Namor, M'Baku, and more present here. Whether or not these posters are going to do anything to goose the already very high box office projections for the film remains to be seen. If nothing else, it's a reminder that one of the most anticipated movies of the year is just around the corner.
Wait, is Adam Driver up for a role in Fantastic Four?!
What's the time? It's rumor time! Though, admittedly, this one comes from a pretty credible source in the form of reporter Jeff Sneider, who is a very well-connected insider known for breaking big stories for reputable publications. On a recent episode of "The Hot Mic" podcast, a juicy nugget was revealed that none other than Adam Driver ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") has met with Marvel regarding a role in the "Fantastic Four" reboot. It suddenly becomes very easy to see him as Doctor Doom, now doesn't it? Whether or not this goes anywhere is another thing, as meetings often happen with big studios that lead to nothing. Still, it's a pretty intriguing prospect.
Listen to audiences go nuts for that Black Adam post-credits scene
No spoilers here, but the "Black Adam" post-credits scene has been hyped up an awful lot in the lead-up to the film's release. The Rock is actively stirring the pot here by sharing some audio of an audience in France watching the scene in question and going absolutely bananas for it. I can say anecdotally that the very tame audience at my screening last night also went f*****g crazy once the scene played. Safe to say, it's a crowd-pleasing big deal.
Jason Aaron's Avengers Assemble event gets a trailer from Marvel Comics
Lastly, Jason Aaron is getting ready to end is defining run on "Avengers" in the pages of Marvel Comics, but not before a massive event series that is billed as the biggest saga in history for Earth's mightiest heroes. "Avengers Assemble" kicks off next month and now, Marvel has released a trailer for the epic event. And yeah, epic is the word for it. As for the story at hand? The synopsis reads as follows:
From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.
"Avengers Assemble Alpha" #1 hits shelves on November 30. Full information on the event can be found by clicking here.