Black Adam Producer Talks About That 'Frustrating' Mid-Credits Leak [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Black Adam."

"Black Adam" is finally in theaters after years in development and several delays. Dwayne Johnson has been talking about this role for 15 years, and if you didn't know who the character was before, you certainly do now thanks to the film's marketing. Johnson often says that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change with this movie. Whether or not it does, you can judge for yourself, but it certainly seems like he's set to battle a certain ubiquitous superhero from DC comics in a future film.

Johnson has hinted at this battle for quite some time, so we all knew it was coming. And now that the film is in theaters, we can finally talk openly about it. Not that some people on the internet waited for that moment. I recently spoke to "Black Adam" producer Hiram Garcia about the project and asked him about how the film's major mid-credits scene involving a certain, uh, Man with, uh, Super abilities leaked online early.

Garcia said of the news getting out before the film: