Joker: Folie à Deux Showcases Some Good Taste, Adds Catherine Keener

If you think about it, a "Joker" standalone movie about the clown prince of crime that's been blatantly filtered through some notable Martin Scorsese films and goes on to make a killing at the box office, all while destroying our collective ability to discuss movies like rational adults in the process, has to be the most Joker move ever. Regardless of one's personal thoughts on the quality of the Todd Phillips film, the casting of Joaquin Phoenix in an (apparently) Oscar-worthy performance certainly helped make it go down more smoothly than it otherwise might have. But you just knew that, after "Joker" earned over $1 billion at the box office, Warner Bros. would not long resist the siren call of turning a film that seemed as anti-franchise as possible into a franchise of its own.

In any case, if you're going to double down on a uniquely divisive comic book movie, you might as well go for broke, right? Securing Phoenix for the sequel alongside Lady Gaga, of all people, for the sequel titled "Joker: Folie à Deux" was a giant step in that direction. So, too, was the recent choice of Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role. Now, we've received yet another exciting casting decision with one of the most talented character actors in the last several years.

Deadline reports that Catherine Keener has joined the cast of the "Joker" sequel in what's being described as "a major role." As much as I'd personally love to see the "Being John Malkovich" and "Get Out" actor chew the scenery with some sort of comic book role adapted loosely from the comics, the report indicates that her exact role is presently unknown. Check out the details below!