Brendan Gleeson Joins The Cast Of Joker: Folie à Deux

The grimy, disturbing, and noticeably Scorsese-inspired world of "Joker" is about to get a lot more ... Irish.

Development on the sequel to the billion dollar-grossing DC film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, is in full bloom and the buzzy project is now adding even more prestige star power to its cast. Not content to simply bring back Phoenix for another go-around and add Lady Gaga into the mix as (presumably) this film's unique take on Harley Quinn, Deadline now reports that actor Brendan Gleeson ("In Bruges," "Paddington 2") has become the latest big name to join the cast of "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Unfortunately, the report doesn't include any details on which actual character Gleeson might be playing, whether one adapted directly from the comic books or an original creation for what will surely be another decidedly dark and adult-oriented drama. Either way, the actor obviously has both the comedic and dramatic chops to deliver whatever the script requires of him.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips will once again step behind the camera to direct this sequel as he did with the original 2019 film, co-writing the script with returning writer Scott Silver ("8 Mile," "The Fighter," "The Finest Hours"). Deadline also indicates that production on this next "Joker" film is set to begin this December.