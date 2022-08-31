Harley Quinn Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max
Guess what, losers! Your favorite OTP is back for another round! That's right, Harlivy will never die because "Harley Quinn" is coming back for season four at HBO Max.
This is rather surprising news because, well, if you've been living under a rock the past month, HBO Max hasn't been in the business of renewing things for a little while, especially not superhero or animated projects. This all started when Warner Bros. Discovery, under the leadership of David Zaslav, canceled both the live-action "Batgirl" and the animated "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" movies after they had both finished filming, in an effort to cut down on costs. In the days after, HBO Max also started canceling and vaulting titles left and right, removing them from the platform without explanation, many of them animated shows.
Which is why it comes as a surprise that "Harley Quinn," a title that is both a superhero show and an animated one, is getting a new season. Not that we're complaining, of course, because Harlivy deserves to take over the world and become the biggest comic book stars in Hollywood.
Let the Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour continue!
Season 3 of "Harley Quinn" has been the show at its very best, exploring the relationship between Harley and Ivy, expanding on side characters like Catwoman and Gordon, and even giving us the Bat-family portrayal we've long been asking for. The season also continued to confirm that Matt Ryan's Constantine is the piece that holds the DC multiverse together.
Now that Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be all in on trying to copy Marvel Studios' success with Kevin Feige and the Marvel Cinematic Universe by appointing a new head of DC, "Harley Quinn" is proof that the previous approach of simply telling good but disparate stories had a lot of merit. What other show would have the audacity to make Joker a Bernie stand-in with a loving family, and a mayoral candidacy based on socialists ideas?
For season 4, "Harley Quinn" is going through some changes. According to a press release, Sarah Peters, a writer on the series since season 1, will be promoted to executive producer and showrunner next season — replacing current showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern.
"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," Schumacker and Halpern said in a statement. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."
There is no release date for season 4 of "Harley Quinn" but new episodes of the current season premiere Thursdays on HBO Max until the finale on September 15, 2022.
Check out the promo poster for season 4 of "Harley Quinn."