Harley Quinn Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max

Season 3 of "Harley Quinn" has been the show at its very best, exploring the relationship between Harley and Ivy, expanding on side characters like Catwoman and Gordon, and even giving us the Bat-family portrayal we've long been asking for. The season also continued to confirm that Matt Ryan's Constantine is the piece that holds the DC multiverse together.

Now that Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be all in on trying to copy Marvel Studios' success with Kevin Feige and the Marvel Cinematic Universe by appointing a new head of DC, "Harley Quinn" is proof that the previous approach of simply telling good but disparate stories had a lot of merit. What other show would have the audacity to make Joker a Bernie stand-in with a loving family, and a mayoral candidacy based on socialists ideas?

For season 4, "Harley Quinn" is going through some changes. According to a press release, Sarah Peters, a writer on the series since season 1, will be promoted to executive producer and showrunner next season — replacing current showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern.

"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," Schumacker and Halpern said in a statement. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

There is no release date for season 4 of "Harley Quinn" but new episodes of the current season premiere Thursdays on HBO Max until the finale on September 15, 2022.

Check out the promo poster for season 4 of "Harley Quinn."