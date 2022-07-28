Harley Quinn Showrunners Will 'Never' Break Up Harley And Ivy

How has HBO Max's "Harley Quinn" arguably become one of the most popular and well-liked efforts that DC has produced in recent years? A talented voice cast led by Kaley Cuoco certainly helps. The show's irreverent (but oh-so-faithful) approach to the wackier corners of the superhero pantheon has proven to be a consistent delight, as well. Oh, and who could possibly forget when the show took direct aim at some of the worst online trolls in the funniest possible way? Perhaps more than all of these compelling reasons, however, "Harley Quinn" might deserve its place as a top-tier show — not just a superhero show, but any show — because of how the writing team has decided to handle its main character and the central romance.

Ever since her first appearance in "Batman: The Animated Series," fans have flocked to the fun-loving villain/anti-hero Harley Quinn. Fast forward nearly 30 years (her official milestone anniversary is actually coming up this September!), and her initial popularity has successfully translated to various comics, video games, and most recently the movies with Margot Robbie's pitch-perfect performance. Add "Harley Quinn" to the list of adaptations that have done right by the character, though its portrayal of both Quinn and her best friend-turned-love-interest Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) has rightfully earned the most amount of praise after last season.

Thankfully, the upcoming third season of "Harley Quinn" appears to have picked up right where that pairing left off. And as long as the showrunners have anything to say about, fans needn't worry that Harley and Ivy will ever be split up.