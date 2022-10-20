Superhero Bits: More Moon Knight With Oscar Isaac Is A Real Possibility, Gotham Knights Reviews & More

It remains to be seen when/where/if we'll see Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk in the MCU again following the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" season 1 finale. That said, if/when we do see her, it will be a different version of the character. This, according to series writer and executive producer Jessica Gao, who recently said as much in a chat with Comicbook.com.

"I saw the entire first season as her origin story. The pilot was her physical origin story, but the entirety of the season is her emotionally and mentally, becoming She-Hulk and getting right with that, and really accepting what that means and how that fits into life as Jen Walters. So moving forward, now that she's come into own, like, I want to see what that means now. After going through those initial growing pains, now she fully has become She-Hulk, and with that comes the confidence and the experience, and maybe a little bit more hubris. That really opens up a very different version of She-Hulk."

As of right now, now plans for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" season 2 have been announced, but it's hard to imagine we've seen the last of Jennifer Walters.