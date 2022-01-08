Manhattan Apartments That Peter Parker Could Actually Afford To Rent

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

At the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," young Peter Parker needs to get his own apartment in Manhattan, and though the apartment shown on screen isn't the height of luxury, it's still pretty darn nice for his budget and location! Which got us thinking ... what kind of apartment could Peter Parker actually afford in Manhattan these days?

New York City has notoriously high rent rates that have only gotten less affordable since Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies were released, and unlike Peter 2 and Peter 3, poor Peter 1 doesn't even have his GED yet. Tony Stark may have left him a pair of spy glasses and an army of drones, but he didn't leave him a handy wad of cash, and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" revealed that none of the Avengers get paid for saving the world. Now that Aunt May is sadly gone and none of Peter's former friends remember he exists, he's going to have to get a job. Maybe The Daily Bugle is looking for amateur photographers to take photos of Spider-Man ... but Peter would really have to be in a dire spot to go and work for the man who ruined his life.

Our initial budget for Spidey's pad was set at $1,000 per month USD. However it turns out you just can't find a place to live in Manhattan proper for less than that. The most affordable solution would be to find roommates (translation: rent a box room with a fold-down bed that doesn't fold all the way down because there's not enough room), but that would make concealing his superhero antics kind of tricky. Peter needs his own space.

So, in order to make it on his own in the big city he's going to have to hunt for his own food rather than going grocery shopping (just build a nice big web for catching pigeons, Pete), "borrow" the Wi-Fi from a neighboring coffee shop, and get a job where he earns a lot of tips (maybe something involving pizza delivery). With those extra measures, we pushed Spider-Man's hypothetical housing budget to $1,500 per month.

Here are seven places that Peter Parker could possibly live in Manhattan. One thing's for sure: it's a good thing he can sleep on the ceiling, because floor space is at a premium.