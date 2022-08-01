Superhero Bits: A Massive Gotham Knights Gameplay Video, The Secret Invasion Synopsis & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

A big preview of the "Gotham Knights" gameplay.

A certain anti-hero makes his way to "DC League of Super-Pets."

Tony Dalton wants to come back to the MCU.

A new synopsis for Marvel's "Secret Invasion" series.