Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Confirms What We Already Knew About The DC Hero

The writing has been on the wall for some time now, but Gal Gadot has made it clear that her time as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe has officially come to a close. The next "Wonder Woman" movie is being written by Ana Nogueira ("Supergirl"), though no release date has been set. Little has been said about it, but the one thing we know for sure is that a new actress will be taking on the role of Diana Prince.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant to promote her new movie "The Runner," Gadot confirmed that she is indeed done with the role of Wonder Woman. She hasn't had "any specific conversations" with DC Studios, which is headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran for Warner Bros., about either reprising her role or taking on a new one. She hasn't "heard anything." Speaking further, she made it pretty clear where things stand:

"This is such an incredible character that so many of us care about so much, so whoever it's going to be to portray her, I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character. And I'm just grateful that I was granted the opportunity to wear her boots and celebrate this incredible character and everything she stands for."

Gadot made her debut as the character in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." 2017 was then a massive year, as she appeared in a solo "Wonder Woman" movie as well as "Justice League," which was the box office disaster that doomed the DCEU, aka the DC Extended Universe. That version of the universe officially ended with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2023.