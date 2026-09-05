By the 1960s, cinema was very much at a crossroads in the face of social upheaval and greater access to movies from overseas studios. This definitely affected Western movies, where evolving cultural sensibilities could be seen readily in how the archetypal genre was depicted. From the advent of spaghetti Western movies from Europe to the proliferation of counter-culture antiheroes rather than more noble protagonists, the Western genre was changing rapidly. This led to more nuanced stories within Western movies, many of which still hold up today for modern audiences.

We're taking a look at the greatest Western movies to get a wide theatrical release in the '60s, with quite a range to choose from. From the last movies of the genre's old guard filmmakers and actors to the dawn of new talent and storytellers, the decade was a pivotal one for Westerns. Each of these films stand the test of time in their own way and many are among the greatest Westerns ever made.

Here are the 10 best Western movies of the 1960s ranked, epitomizing the decade's output for the genre.