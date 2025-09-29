John Wayne Broke One Of His Biggest Rules For This Iconic Dennis Hopper Western

If you asked the man himself during his lifetime, John Wayne would have said he had some rigid rules when it came to moviemaking. As he told the BBC (via The Express), anything "mean or petty" was prohibited when it came to the characters he played, even if he did allow his on-screen persona to convey a "rough" or "cruel" aspect from time to time. He also had a rule about his characters shooting a man from behind and even refused to break it for 1976's "The Shootist." But as this last example shows, John Wayne's rules weren't always that hard and fast. That is to say that the Duke had already broken what was seemingly one of his biggest rules in John Sturges' 1974 crime actioner "McQ."

That was far from the first time he'd transgressed a seemingly inflexible personal principle, either. After Wayne was cast in 1969's "True Grit," strict rules were put in place on-set that prevented the cast and crew from bothering the screen legend too much. But the Duke himself wasn't feeling all that obedient while shooting the Western classic, and decided to break a longstanding rule he had for his characters and their use of profanity. Yes, "True Grit" marked the first time audiences heard the great John Wayne let a few swear words fly.

In the film, Wayne's U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn comes face to face with Robert Duvall's Ned Pepper and his clan. After telling the outlaw that he means him no harm, Cogburn recoils in disgust when Pepper calls him a "one-eyed fat man," responding with a declaration of war: "Fill your hand, you son of a b***h!" Witnessing such a phrase escape the lips of John Wayne was a significant moment for generations that had grown up with him as the ultimate wholesome hero, and the significance of it wasn't lost on the man himself.