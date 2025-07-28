John Wayne Broke One Of His Biggest Rules For This Movie

After John Wayne was cast in 1969's "True Grit," some strict rules were put in place on-set. Specifically, director Henry Hathaway established a set of guidelines that would ensure Wayne was left mostly unbothered by the cast and crew, most notably forbidding any discussion of politics at what was a fraught time for the U.S. These were hardly the first ever rules ever established when it came to John Wayne, however.

The Duke had plenty of personal rules, telling the BBC (via The Express) about which roles he would and wouldn't accept. Anything "mean and petty" was, for example, off the table, with Wayne adding, "I think I have established a character on the screen that may be rough, cruel, may have a different code than the average person, but it has never been mean or petty, small." That's a fair enough assessment of the man's own oeuvre, although some of the Duke's personal statements and views could easily be characterized as mean or petty (just read his infamous 1971 Playboy interview for a few handy examples).

Wayne also seemingly wasn't above handing over editorial control of his film "The Green Berets" to the government. Giving the government more control over anything at all surely must have been a bitter pill to swallow for a Republican, but at least he got to film on military bases. The veteran star was also seemingly willing to transgress one of his long-standing rules about his on-screen conduct later in his career, but would later get very upset when a seasoned director suggested he do it again.