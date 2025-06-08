John Wayne Had One Unique Condition For His Last Western
We've all heard stories of bizarre and wild requests movie stars have made behind-the-scenes (whether it be getting time off to go golfing, rewriting the film's entire script, or being allowed to re-record all their dialogue with a new accent), and John Wayne was no exception in this regard.
Once upon a time, the legendary movie star — known for his Texas drawl and skills with a rifle — was saddling up for what he knew would be his final role in Don Siegel's 1976 Western "The Shootist." With his failing health making the film's insurance costs that much more expensive, Wayne was all too aware that this would be his last ride as a gunslinger. Hence, throughout production on the movie, he fought a constant battle behind-the-scenes to ensure "The Shootist" turned out the way he wanted, which led to him clashing with Siegel over his directing style and using his script approval to change the film's climactic final battle.
However, there was one unique condition that only an actor like John Wayne would require ... and it revealed a hidden softer side of the infamously terse actor's personality.
The Shootists was also a final tribute to Wayne's horse Dollor
No cowboy is complete without a horse to ride on, and for John Wayne, there was only one horse for the job: his trusty steed Dollor. Wayne had ridden Dollor across seven of his most famous movies by the time his career (and life) was drawing to a close, including "Big Jake," "The Cowboys," "True Grit," and "The Train Robbers." As such, once he had "The Shootists" in mind as his final film, Wayne wanted the movie to double as a tribute to old reliable Dollor as well.
With final script approval negotiated into his contract, Wayne rewrote the screenplay for "The Shootist" to change his horse's name in the film to Dollor. He also made sure he character, J. B. Books, would get to call Dollor out by name multiple times throughout the movie as a way of ensuring everyone watching it would fully appreciate Dollar's contribution to his legacy.
This, alongside the actor's reunion with his "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" co-star James Stewart, turned "The Shootist" into not just one of Wayne's best films but also a testament to his place in movie history — one that has allowed Wayne to continue inspiring filmmakers both young and old, with his steadfast companion Dollor right by his side.