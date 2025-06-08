John Wayne Had One Unique Condition For His Last Western

We've all heard stories of bizarre and wild requests movie stars have made behind-the-scenes (whether it be getting time off to go golfing, rewriting the film's entire script, or being allowed to re-record all their dialogue with a new accent), and John Wayne was no exception in this regard.

Once upon a time, the legendary movie star — known for his Texas drawl and skills with a rifle — was saddling up for what he knew would be his final role in Don Siegel's 1976 Western "The Shootist." With his failing health making the film's insurance costs that much more expensive, Wayne was all too aware that this would be his last ride as a gunslinger. Hence, throughout production on the movie, he fought a constant battle behind-the-scenes to ensure "The Shootist" turned out the way he wanted, which led to him clashing with Siegel over his directing style and using his script approval to change the film's climactic final battle.

However, there was one unique condition that only an actor like John Wayne would require ... and it revealed a hidden softer side of the infamously terse actor's personality.