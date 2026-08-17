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With its extensive roster of heroes and villains, DC Comics has maintained a prominent presence in the superhero genre for nearly 90 years. DC's iconic characters have faced threats stretching beyond their own universe for decades, including stories that put all of reality at risk of total annihilation. With battles at this level of sheer cosmic scale, it's safe to say that the DC Multiverse has some particularly dangerous heavy hitters across its comic book history. Many of these characters have no moral qualms with killing and have done so at grandiose levels before.

With that in mind, we're looking at the most lethal characters in DC Comics history, which is not to be confused with the most powerful DC Comics characters. While there is some overlap, strength doesn't always come with willingness to kill, and all the characters we're listing here have killed countless times before. Each of the characters that we're mentioning here have racked up quite the body count, proving just how murderous they can be.

These are the 10 deadliest DC Comics characters, ranked in order of just how lethal they've each proven to be.