10 Characters Who Beat Superman In A Fight

On his best day, the most formidable foes can't beat Superman. Even if it is just a good day, it should still be pretty hard to pull one over on one of the Man of Steel. However, everyone has an off day every once in a while. And though it may be rare, this even includes the alter-ego of mild-mannered Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent.

But who exactly are these all-powerful titans that managed to best the Last Son of Krypton during the times when he may not have been at his best? Throughout comic book and pop culture history, there have been a number of instances where the iconic superhero created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster found himself on the losing end of a battle. In this list, we will take a look at some of the opponents that stood across the ring from the Man of Tomorrow (in one case, literally) and came out on top.

And though some may be no-brainers, others may be incredibly hard to believe. As in, "how did they even end up in the same universe together?" hard to believe. But you'll believe it after we dive into this murderer's row of mighty warriors that brought Superman to his knees.