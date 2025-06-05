How Muhammad Ali Really Felt About Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

The perennial piece of advice "write what you know" is a good rule of thumb for writers of all kinds, as familiarity only affords a writer additional insight and opportunity. Yet it can be a double-edged sword, particularly when using real-life people for inspiration. Those writers who look to their friends, family, and other people in their social circle for inspiration at least have the option of speaking to those folks personally in order to get a sense of how they'd feel if their character or life experience was used in their novel or screenplay. It can be a lot trickier when a writer uses a public figure for inspiration. Sure, there's a decent likelihood that this celebrity may never learn about your work, but on the off chance they do, would they be okay with it? And what if the script you wrote that's inspired by them becomes a huge success, famous enough in its own right that the muse can't help but find out about it?

That was the dilemma facing Sylvester Stallone when "Rocky" became a breakout hit upon its release in 1976. Prior to that film, Stallone had been languishing in Hollywood as an actor who hadn't found success, leading to his writing the script for "Rocky" as a wild jab toward a win. Surprisingly, the punch connected, and the actor/writer found himself presenting at the 49th Academy Awards in 1977, where "Rocky" was nominated for nine Oscars and won three. During his presentation, no less than one of the major inspirations for the film, professional boxer Muhammad Ali, approached him at the podium. In this clip from the broadcast, you can see Stallone become nervous at Ali's appearance (even though the bit was almost certainly rehearsed beforehand).

Although Ali pretended to be incensed at Stallone — shouting things like "You stole my script!" and "I'm the real Apollo!" at the writer — the two gamely staged a mock bout before shaking hands, indicating that Ali was accepting of Stallone being inspired by him for the movie. To be fair, the plot of "Rocky" and its central character, Rocky Balboa, was mainly inspired by another real-life boxer, Chuck Wepner, and it was Wepner's 1975 bout with Ali that Stallone drew from in particular. Despite that tangential connection, Ali was the direct inspiration for another aspect of "Rocky," something which the boxing legend was apparently flattered by.