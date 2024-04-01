The Titans Of Godzilla X Kong, Ranked According To Our Own Scientific Methods

Warning: This article contains kaiju-sized spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

It's all been leading to this. We've seen standalone movies for both Godzilla and Kong throughout this MonsterVerse, we've experienced their ground-shaking crossover battle for bragging rights a few years back in "Godzilla vs. Kong," and we're now ready to sink our teeth into their epic team-up event in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ... but that doesn't mean we're done pitting these larger-than-life Titans against each other purely for our amusement just yet. Half the fun of these spectacles comes from going full-bore and wholly committing to either #TeamGodzilla or #TeamKong, regardless if the entire point of these last two movies has been all about these monsters setting aside their differences and joining forces for the greater good.

But it's tough to remember such important life lessons in the heat of the moment, and it's in that fun-loving spirit that we're approaching the release of "Godzilla x Kong." For this ranking, we're fully embracing our personal biases, throwing common sense to the wind, and breaking out our most lizard-brain reasoning to come up with the definitive ranking of all the major Titans featured in director Adam Wingard's latest monster-sized blockbuster — listed from worst to best. To be extremely clear, the powers of deduction used for the following article are official, scientific, and objectively correct.

On behalf of the entire /Film team, you're welcome and/or I'm sorry for what you're about to read.