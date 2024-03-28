Everything You Need To Remember Before Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

The MonsterVerse franchise is an underrated contender in the cinematic universe wars, with a clear watching order that avoids confusion or an overwhelming number of entries. Part of the success of the franchise is that the continuity and canon are not overly complicated — well, it is a franchise about giant monsters punching each other in the face, after all.

After doing what all big cinematic universes do and expanding to TV — albeit with a really good show in this case, the MonsterVerse is back on the big screen with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The movie is set to not only bring the King of the Monsters and the Eighth Wonder of the World together once again but also bring a bit of a buddy-cop vibe to the MonsterVerse.

Still, as relatively straight-forward as the franchise is, there are still things you should remember before watching "Godzilla x Kong," so let this be your guide to the important things that you absolutely need to know about the MonsterVerse ahead of its latest entry.