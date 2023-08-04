A Major Flash Villain Was Going To Be The DCEU's Thanos, And Then Things Went Wrong

Warner Bros. is preparing to move away from what we once knew as the DCEU, which kicked off with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" a decade ago. That whole endeavor was messy, but WB was originally all-in on the filmmaker's plans. One film that got dragged through the mud the whole way through was "The Flash," which finally hit theaters this summer with disastrous financial results. However, a previous incarnation of the project could have introduced a different Thanos-level threat to the DCEU.

Storyboard artist Jay Oliva, who worked on several DC movies including "Wonder Woman," Ben Affleck's scrapped version of "The Batman," and yes, "The Flash," recently spoke with the folks at Inverse in honor of the tenth anniversary of the animated movie "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox." During the conversation, the filmmaker discussed the various incarnations of the live-action film through the years, including Rick Famuyiwa's plans for the material from 2016.

"Rick's movie wasn't the Flashpoint movie," Oliva explained to the outlet. "Originally, there was supposed to be just Zack's five films and one side movie, which ended up being 'Suicide Squad' ... Rick's movie was going to be a series of films, just like 'Aquaman.' I think all of those films, they were planning to be trilogies." But Oliva's further elaboration is where things get really interesting, because Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse Flash, aka Zoom, was in the mix in a big way.