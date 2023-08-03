Ben Affleck's Unmade Batman Movie Would've Tied Together 80 Years Of Unexplored Stories

The long and winding path leading to the live-action DC Universe, which still remains in flux as the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran tries to reshape the franchise into their own vision, has been delineated by the movies that were made and released just as much as the various projects that ultimately never saw daylight. And there has been a lot of them, as one look at Warner Bros.' original slate for their superhero franchise makes painfully clear.

But of all the unmade movies to keep DC diehards awake at night in the years since, one of them continues to haunt fans more than any other: the "Batman" film that would've starred and been directed and co-written by Ben Affleck. Unfortunately, this fell apart for a multitude of reasons, not the least of which had to do with the actor setting aside time to focus on his personal life after such an unpleasant experience filming "Justice League."

Even all these years later, however, we've yet to fully escape the shadow cast by what that movie could've been.

The latest update on this unmade production comes courtesy of storyboard artist, animation director, and creative consultant Jay Oliva. In an interview with Inverse, the longtime DC veteran took a trip down memory lane and spoke up about the plan for Affleck's "Batman" movie. He's quick to admit that he's unable to go into specific plot details, remarking, "I can't really say too much other than it was f***ing awesome. It was the best. It was amazing." But his consulting work on the film put him in a unique position to appreciate what Affleck and comic writer and one-time DC executive Geoff Johns would've done. According to Oliva, it would've explored "80 years" of never-before-seen Batman storylines.