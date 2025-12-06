DC Revealed Which Hero Can Kill Superman - Then Made The Man Of Steel Even Stronger

Plenty of characters have beaten Superman in a fight, from Darkseid and Doomsday to Muhammad Ali (yes, that happened). There are also plenty of Marvel characters that could probably destroy Supes, and if the Man of Steel ever faced off against Sentry, it's not entirely clear who would come out on top. Indeed, the seemingly unbeatable DC icon has been felled several times, and it just happened again. This time, Captain Atom took out the Man of Steel in "DC K.O. Superman vs. Captain Atom" #1, but his victory is short-lived as Supes comes back for more in a super-charged form.

It's taken a little while, but the "DC K.O." event has finally given us our first big battle, and it's a doozy. Not only does "DC K.O. Superman vs. Captain Atom" give us a heck of a showdown featuring the Man of Steel, it also reveals that Captain Atom is more than up to the challenge of facing down one of DC's most powerful heroes. The nuclear-powered soldier is revealed to be capable of defeating Supes by using his quantum powers to literally drain all of the energy from his opponent's body, reducing him to dust. Luckily for Kal-El, however, there are three rounds to this fight...

The issue kicks off DC's "All Fight Month" which will follow the tournament between Justice League Unlimited members to claim the Omega Energy and become the King Omega. This ultimate hero will then battle Darkseid to save the universe. But first, the last 16 competitors have to face off to determine who will become the sole challenger to Darkseid. There's a major catch, though: The Omega energy is an extremely corrupting force, and whoever subsumes its power is at risk of losing themselves forever.