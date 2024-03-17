The Watchmen Movie's Controversial Ending Wasn't Actually Zack Snyder's Idea

Warning: this post will contain spoilers for Zack Snyder's "Watchmen."

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 comic book classic "Watchmen" takes place in the then-present but also in a parallel universe wherein Richard Nixon is still president in the '80s. "Watchmen" took its cues from the superhero comics of the late 1930s while extrapolating history forward, asking what the world would look like if such fantastical beings actually came to be at that time. Naturally, conflicts like the Vietnam War would have ended differently, technology would have advanced by leaps and bounds ... and corruption would've still run rampant. Nixon, thanks to the positive outcome of the Vietnam War, was able to stay in office by repealing term limits. By 1977, however, public opinion had turned against super-vigilantes, and their existence was banned.

Moore and Gibbons were clearly making a comment on the rampant Reagan/Thatcher conservatism that was rolling high in the U.S. and England in the mid-1980s. If superheroes really did arrive on Earth in 1938, then only death and right-wing fascism would follow. "Watchmen" is a bitter, excellent work.

In 2009, director Zack Snyder adapted "Watchmen" to the big screen. The story and conceits were the same, but visually, the film was very, very different. Snyder recreated single panels from Moore and Gibbons' comic book, but added "glitz" to the drawings, making them into ultra-dramatic, slo-mo music video moments. Snyder's film was aesthetically sparkling, even though that look didn't exactly match the material.

Snyder's film also notoriously altered the ending of "Watchman" a little bit, and we'll get into details below. Screenwriter David Hayter, in an episode of the "Script Apart" podcast, pointed out that the alteration was not Snyder's idea, but was pitched second-hand by a friend of celebrated film director Darren Aronofsky.