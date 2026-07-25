5 Yellowstone Characters Who Could Make A Guest Appearance On Dutton Ranch

"Dutton Ranch" has already been renewed for a second season which means we'll soon be heading back to Rio Paloma for more Lone Star State melodrama with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). The first season wrapped up with a cliffhanger, where Finn Little's Carter Green was kidnapped by the cartel, proving that no matter where they go, Beth and Rip will never outrun the Dutton family curse. That is to say they'll never find the life of peace and quietude they both covet. Lucky for us, that means plenty more drama to come.

Season 1 ended with a line that suggested we'll be seeing vintage Beth in Season 2, with the "Yellowstone" alum promising to take the fight to her son's captors. But she and Rip will almost certainly need some help and many are hoping this means we'll see a "Dutton Ranch" crossover with "Marshals," wherein the couple enlist the help of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton to save Carter. Given how positively everyone involved with "Dutton Ranch" has spoken about such a thing It seems likely to happen. But is Kayce the only "Yellowstone" alum that might show up? Surely there's room for more cameos.

The question is, who would fans want to see on "Dutton Ranch?" It's worth noting that Season 1 sidelined Beth and Rip somewhat as it explored the internal politics of their rival 10 Petal Ranch, so whoever does appear in forthcoming seasons will have to help further the "Yellowstone" power couple's story rather than detract from it. With that in mind, we've rounded up the five "Yellowstone" characters we think should appear on "Dutton Ranch."