Why Jimmy's Intense Yellowstone Branding Scene Looked So Real

Taylor Sheridan's cowboys-in-crime show, "Yellowstone," has featured some crazy moments during its five-season run, but one detail that's embedded in the lore of the Dutton family history is the hiring method it applies for its ranch hands. Should a lucky soul be deemed good enough to work at the Yellowstone ranch, the final part of the induction process involves them undergoing the horrific ordeal of being branded like cattle, symbolizing their lifelong allegiance to the family they'll never be able to part ways with.

One lucky staff member who checks all the boxes is Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom, who, even after swearing his allegiance to the family by way of branding, still manages to move on to new pastures and get one of the show's best endings as a result. Even so, Jimmy's scorching initiation step with that now unmistakable 'Y' had to be a good sell according to White, as Sheridan himself was directing the scene. "It was very important to him that that scene feel real," White explained to Taste of Country, who revealed that a co-star suggested how to get the moment just right. "Part of what was important to accomplishing that effect was smoke, sort of rising off the brand. The only way we figured out how to accomplish that was for Cole Hauser ... to use an actually super-heated brand." It was then, thanks to some technical ingenuity, that things heated up in just the right way, albeit in a fashion that might not have been considered entirely safe at the time.