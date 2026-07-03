Dutton Ranch Gave Itself The Perfect Excuse For A Yellowstone Crossover With Marshals
Spoilers for the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale to follow.
"Dutton Ranch" and "Marshals" are continuing the legacy of "Yellowstone," and both have proved massively popular. Now, following the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale, both shows have set up the perfect opportunity for a crossover, and at this point, it just seems inevitable.
"Marshals" was the first "Yellowstone" spin-off out the gate following the end of the mothership series, and while its first season was extremely uneven, it enjoyed huge viewership figures. That ensured "Marshals" was renewed for Season 2 in the very same month in which it debuted on CBS, with Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton set to return for yet more law enforcement action in the near future. In fact, it looks as if Kayce might be Texas-bound, given how Season 1 of his procedural ended.
Indeed, "Marshals" seemed to set up the perfect "Dutton Ranch" crossover with its Season 1 finale. The episode saw Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton taken captive by dodgy rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey), who claimed to be taking Kayce's son to Texas, ostensibly for a fishing trip. Instead, Weaver plans to use Tate as leverage to force Kayce to give up his East Camp property. The only problem is, Texas is now home to former "Yellowstone" power couple Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). As such, the "Marshals" finale provided the perfect setup for a crossover, and now "Dutton Ranch" has done the same, with Beth and Rip's own son, Carter Green (Finn Little), being kidnapped. The stage is set.
Dutton Ranch Season 1 ends almost exactly the same way as Marshals Season 1
"Dutton Ranch" secured a second season in June 2026, ensuring audiences will still have two shows by which to enjoy the wider "Yellowstone" universe. When that second season arrives, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton will almost certainly need some help retrieving their son, and Kayce Dutton is the man for the job.
The "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale sees Raoul Trujillo's cartel boss, Mariano Reyes, take Carter Green hostage after Beth and Rip manage to dispatch an entire crew of Mariano's goons. With Carter now in the hands of a dangerous criminal gang, Beth and Rip are preparing to go on the rampage. As Rip says in the finale's closing moments, "They don't want Carter, they want us," with Beth then delivering the best line of the episode: "Then they're gonna f***ing get us."
Clearly, the couple are about to unleash hell in pursuit of their son. But it has to be more than coincidence that both "Dutton Ranch" and "Marshals" essentially ended their inaugural seasons with the same plot point. Kayce Dutton's son is now being held by Tom Weaver, and Rip and Beth's son is in the hands of a drug lord. Surely the only solution is for the three to team up. Kayce can benefit from the fact Rip and Beth are established in Texas (the state where Tate is being held), while the latter can benefit from Kayce's Navy SEAL skills in taking on a vicious drug gang. "Marshals" spent an entire season turning Kayce into an action hero; now, it's time for him to put those skills to use and save his nephew.
Things are looking good for a Marshals/Dutton Ranch crossover
For fans who can't wait for the inevitable "Dutton Ranch"/"Marshals" crossover, things are looking about as positive as possible. Both Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are very enthusiastic about the prospect of such a crossover, and everyone involved with "Marshals" has said similarly positive things. What's more, in a recent interview with TV Insider, Reilly spoke about future interactions between Beth and Kayce Dutton. "I would absolutely imagine that there'll be some checking in on [Beth's] brother," she said, before describing the lack of any such storyline in "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 as a "missed opportunity." That bodes very well for a crossover in the near future.
With the way "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" wrapped up their first seasons, the time has never been better for the shows' creatives to follow through. Exactly how the crossover will happen, however, remains unclear. In fact, there's a big question mark there. Despite being set in the same Taylor Sheridan-verse, both spin-offs are very different shows. "Marshals" still has no idea what it's actually about and is very much a network procedural in terms of both its format and writing. Meanwhile, "Dutton Ranch" fixed a lot of the issues "Yellowstone" fans had with "Marshals," delivering a series that's much closer to Sheridan's original neo-Western than Luke Grimes' CBS show.
How will the writers manage that clash of tone and style? Let's hope the more premium feel of "Dutton Ranch" rubs off on "Marshals" rather than the other way around. Either way, there's no way fans can resist a Rip, Beth, and Kayce team-up, especially if it involves the "Yellowstone" alums going on a rampage that re-asserts the might of the Dutton dynasty.