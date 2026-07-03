Dutton Ranch Gave Itself The Perfect Excuse For A Yellowstone Crossover With Marshals

Spoilers for the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale to follow.

"Dutton Ranch" and "Marshals" are continuing the legacy of "Yellowstone," and both have proved massively popular. Now, following the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale, both shows have set up the perfect opportunity for a crossover, and at this point, it just seems inevitable.

"Marshals" was the first "Yellowstone" spin-off out the gate following the end of the mothership series, and while its first season was extremely uneven, it enjoyed huge viewership figures. That ensured "Marshals" was renewed for Season 2 in the very same month in which it debuted on CBS, with Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton set to return for yet more law enforcement action in the near future. In fact, it looks as if Kayce might be Texas-bound, given how Season 1 of his procedural ended.

Indeed, "Marshals" seemed to set up the perfect "Dutton Ranch" crossover with its Season 1 finale. The episode saw Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton taken captive by dodgy rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey), who claimed to be taking Kayce's son to Texas, ostensibly for a fishing trip. Instead, Weaver plans to use Tate as leverage to force Kayce to give up his East Camp property. The only problem is, Texas is now home to former "Yellowstone" power couple Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). As such, the "Marshals" finale provided the perfect setup for a crossover, and now "Dutton Ranch" has done the same, with Beth and Rip's own son, Carter Green (Finn Little), being kidnapped. The stage is set.