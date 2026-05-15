Dutton Ranch Fixes The Main Issues Yellowstone Fans Have With Marshals

The first two episodes of "Dutton Ranch" are reminiscent of "Yellowstone." Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are still in love, and it doesn't take long for them to butt heads with others. There is also a murder and lots of ranching, but the show explores familiar "Yellowstone" concepts through a different lens.

On "Yellowstone," Beth and Rip are associated with Montana's most powerful ranching family. As such, they spend their days fighting to protect their land from outsiders. However, Beth and Rip are the outsiders on "Dutton Ranch," having moved to Texas to start over, and their rivals are like the Duttons of the Lone Star State.

It would be easy to make "Dutton Ranch" another show about land disputes. That might happen, as it seems like only a matter of time until Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) tries to destroy Beth and Rip. So far, though, she's only had a mild disagreement with Beth and has yet to show any obsession over acquiring their turf. Beulah and her family's story is also explored through a nuanced lens, so it's a stretch to call them outright villains. In fact, their clan is very similar to the Dutton family tree, so Beth and Rip might even relate to them.

"Dutton Ranch" isn't in any rush to ignite a war, but that's what makes it interesting. "Yellowstone" is more invested in characters than plot, and the latest spin-off goes further with this idea. The story is taking more time to unravel, and the moral ambiguity is grayer than ever before. Some folks might find it boring, but O.G. fans will view it as an expansion of everything that makes "Yellowstone" great.

"Dutton Ranch" is currently streaming on Paramount+.