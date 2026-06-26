How Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Feel About A Dutton Ranch Crossover With Marshals
Though they're both "Yellowstone" spin-offs, "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" are very different shows. Luke Grimes' CBS procedural has no idea what it's about and suffers from some seriously dodgy writing. Meanwhile, "Dutton Ranch" has fixed all the issues "Yellowstone" fans have with "Marshals," delivering premium Taylor Sheridan melodrama. Despite the disparities, a crossover between these two highly successful series seems inevitable, and now "Dutton Ranch" stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have given their seal of approval.
The "Marshals" finale seemed to set up a crossover with "Dutton Ranch" when Kayce Dutton's (Grimes) son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), was kidnapped and taken to Texas by rival rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). As different as the two shows are in terms of tone and, let's face it, quality, fans were surely thrilled at the prospect of a mini "Yellowstone" reunion, especially if it meant Weaver got his comeuppance at the hands of Hauser's uncle Rip Wheeler.
For now, a crossover remains unconfirmed, but Reilly and Hauser certainly want to see Beth Dutton and Rip reunite with Kayce. In a June interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair was asked about such a reunion, and both were very excited by the idea. "I would love it," said Hauser. "Luke is one of our closest friends and like a brother to me." Reilly concurred, adding. "Yes, I would love for Beth to meet up with Kayce. I would love an episode like that. That would be really special." The Beth Dutton actor even went as far as to suggest she and her on-screen husband take a "road trip to Montana," though considering Tate Dutton is currently Texas-bound, it would make more sense for Kayce to head south. That said, there's no reason why the shows couldn't crossover multiple times.
A Marshals/Dutton Ranch crossover seems inevitable
Evidently, Cole Hauser feels there's some unresolved tension between Kayce Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter, "I would like to see Rip and Kayce get along for a change. A little peace." Throughout "Yellowstone," Rip and Kayce often clashed, beginning in the first season, where, in one of the most "Yellowstone" scenes Taylor Sheridan ever wrote, Rip saves the Dutton scion from a bear attack only for the two to immediately launch into a fistfight.
That's one reason why Paramount should green-light a crossover. But there are plenty more. For one thing, both shows have been hugely successful. Variety reported that the already-renewed "Marshals" became the most-watched new series of the season, and "Dutton Ranch" has similarly been renewed for Season 2 following massive viewership numbers. The Paramount execs would be silly not to try to double down on that popularity by having the two hit series crossover.
Thankfully, everything we've heard from those involved with both "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" has suggested a crossover could well happen. In fact, both Kelly Reilly and Hauser have expressed their interest in such a thing before. Reilly told People back in May, "I'm so proud of Luke, and we love him so much, and I miss him. I wish we had a crossover. Maybe we will in the future." Elsewhere, Hauser was asked by ScreenRant if he'd rather travel to Kayce or vice versa. "I would take a break and go kick back in the mountains of Montana," he said. "I'd love to come up there." That all sounded positive enough, but the stars' latest comments about taking a road trip and exploring Rip and Kayce's unresolved tension suggest the pair are even more invested in the idea.
Everyone involved with Marshals and Dutton Ranch wants a crossover
"Yellowstone" fans, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser aren't the only ones open to a "Marshals"/"Dutton Ranch" crossover. "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2026 and was asked about reuniting the Dutton clan. "If the stars aligned, that would be pretty cool to have Beth and Rip in our world," he said. "Luke [Grimes] and I have talked about it in the past. I think it's really just having these two productions and trying to figure that out that would be the challenge." With both shows enjoying success, Paramount would no doubt find a way to navigate the logistics, and Hudnut seems ready to welcome such a thing, adding, "I certainly think the Yellowstone audience deserves seeing Kayce and his sister together, again, at some point."
Luke Grimes was also asked about a crossover on Country Nights with Bev Rainey and, in his response, almost seemed to know something we don't. "Me and Kelly have talked about it," he said, adding:
"We both think it would be very fun, and you know, we miss each other. But beyond that, we think it'd be good for the story. And I know they have their show. I have a feeling it will happen at some point, and I don't know if it will be on our show or their show, but we're definitely open to it."
Now, the only question is whether Paramount will push for the crossover. But it seems highly likely, given the popularity of the two series. What's more, having Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton visit Montana would be a good way to bolster "Marshals" popularity following significant fan debate over whether "Marshals" is a good spin-off or not.