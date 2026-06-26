How Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Feel About A Dutton Ranch Crossover With Marshals

Though they're both "Yellowstone" spin-offs, "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" are very different shows. Luke Grimes' CBS procedural has no idea what it's about and suffers from some seriously dodgy writing. Meanwhile, "Dutton Ranch" has fixed all the issues "Yellowstone" fans have with "Marshals," delivering premium Taylor Sheridan melodrama. Despite the disparities, a crossover between these two highly successful series seems inevitable, and now "Dutton Ranch" stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have given their seal of approval.

The "Marshals" finale seemed to set up a crossover with "Dutton Ranch" when Kayce Dutton's (Grimes) son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), was kidnapped and taken to Texas by rival rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). As different as the two shows are in terms of tone and, let's face it, quality, fans were surely thrilled at the prospect of a mini "Yellowstone" reunion, especially if it meant Weaver got his comeuppance at the hands of Hauser's uncle Rip Wheeler.

For now, a crossover remains unconfirmed, but Reilly and Hauser certainly want to see Beth Dutton and Rip reunite with Kayce. In a June interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair was asked about such a reunion, and both were very excited by the idea. "I would love it," said Hauser. "Luke is one of our closest friends and like a brother to me." Reilly concurred, adding. "Yes, I would love for Beth to meet up with Kayce. I would love an episode like that. That would be really special." The Beth Dutton actor even went as far as to suggest she and her on-screen husband take a "road trip to Montana," though considering Tate Dutton is currently Texas-bound, it would make more sense for Kayce to head south. That said, there's no reason why the shows couldn't crossover multiple times.