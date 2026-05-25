Did The Marshals Finale Just Set Up A Yellowstone Crossover With Dutton Ranch?

Spoilers for the "Marshals" Season 1 finale to follow.

The Taylor Sheridan-verse is truly sprawling at this point, with multiple shows all using the same melodramatic formula to great success. Thus far, however, the only series that share an in-universe connection are the "Yellowstone" shows. We've already seen the story of the Duttons told via two prequel series in "1883" and "1923." Now, we have two sequel shows in "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch," and with its Season 1 finale, the former looks like it might've set up what will surely be an explosive crossover between the two.

"Marshals" Season 1, Episode 13 hits us with a big twist. It turns out Chris Mulkey's Tom Weaver, owner of the Weaver Ranch, is a much more sinister figure than we initially thought. After Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) cabin is shot up by a gang of hitmen, Weaver arrives with his daughter, Dolly (Ellyn Jameson), to offer support to Kayce and his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). Since he was introduced as a surrogate John Dutton in "Marshals" Episode 4, Weaver has been a mostly benevolent presence. Yet, in the closing moments of the Season 1 finale, he's seemingly revealed to have been behind the shooting at East Camp in the first place in what was an apparent attempt to kill Kayce and seize his land.

What's more, it seems Weaver isn't finished. He offers to take Tate on a fishing trip to Texas — an offer that Kayce inexplicably accepts without hesitation. Now, then, Weaver has effectively kidnapped Tate in an echo of a disturbing "Yellowstone" storyline that already haunted Kayce in "Marshals" Episode 4. Unfortunately for Weaver, Aunt Beth and Uncle Rip happen to live in Texas, and I suspect they won't take too kindly to their nephew being taken captive yet again.