Did The Marshals Finale Just Set Up A Yellowstone Crossover With Dutton Ranch?
Spoilers for the "Marshals" Season 1 finale to follow.
The Taylor Sheridan-verse is truly sprawling at this point, with multiple shows all using the same melodramatic formula to great success. Thus far, however, the only series that share an in-universe connection are the "Yellowstone" shows. We've already seen the story of the Duttons told via two prequel series in "1883" and "1923." Now, we have two sequel shows in "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch," and with its Season 1 finale, the former looks like it might've set up what will surely be an explosive crossover between the two.
"Marshals" Season 1, Episode 13 hits us with a big twist. It turns out Chris Mulkey's Tom Weaver, owner of the Weaver Ranch, is a much more sinister figure than we initially thought. After Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) cabin is shot up by a gang of hitmen, Weaver arrives with his daughter, Dolly (Ellyn Jameson), to offer support to Kayce and his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). Since he was introduced as a surrogate John Dutton in "Marshals" Episode 4, Weaver has been a mostly benevolent presence. Yet, in the closing moments of the Season 1 finale, he's seemingly revealed to have been behind the shooting at East Camp in the first place in what was an apparent attempt to kill Kayce and seize his land.
What's more, it seems Weaver isn't finished. He offers to take Tate on a fishing trip to Texas — an offer that Kayce inexplicably accepts without hesitation. Now, then, Weaver has effectively kidnapped Tate in an echo of a disturbing "Yellowstone" storyline that already haunted Kayce in "Marshals" Episode 4. Unfortunately for Weaver, Aunt Beth and Uncle Rip happen to live in Texas, and I suspect they won't take too kindly to their nephew being taken captive yet again.
It could be Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton to the rescue in Marshals Season 2
"Dutton Ranch" follows Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler as they relocate to the small Southern Texas town of Rio Paloma. After their Montana ranch burns down, the "Yellowstone" power couple pack up and head for the Lone Star State. There, they set up the titular ranching operation and, after just three episodes, have already clashed with the rival 10 Petal Ranch nearby. There's even been some good old fashioned "Yellowstone" style murder, with "Dutton Ranch" introducing a replacement for the infamous Train Station dumping ground.
Thus far, however, there's been no mention of Kayce Dutton or his experiences back in Montana. Oddly enough, neither Beth nor Rip even bring his name up after their Montana home burns down, with "Dutton Ranch" and "Marshals" having remained entirely separate series linked only by their standing as "Yellowstone" sequel shows up to this point. With Tom Weaver and Tate Dutton heading for Texas, though, that might soon change.
Tate Dutton came close to perishing several times on "Yellowstone," most notably in a Season 2 storyline that saw him kidnapped. Kayce ultimately saved him in that instance, but this time, he'll be in another state entirely. You know who won't be far away, though? Rip and Beth — two certified murderers who, despite trying to live a life of peace, are quickly learning that no matter where they go, trouble will follow. That suggests they may just show up in the already green-lit "Marshals" Season 2.
Do we really want a Dutton Ranch/Marshals crossover?
"Dutton Ranch" has fixed the biggest complaint "Yellowstone" fans have about "Marshals." That is, the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spin-off feels much more like Taylor Sheridan's original series than Luke Grimes' CBS procedural. It's a family drama focused on ranching that allows the characters to dictate the story. Grimes' show, by contrast, is a case-of-the-week procedural that's essentially an excuse to allow Kayce to embrace his inner soldier.
The thing is, "Marshals" isn't very good. The show has had no idea what it's about from the very start and as Season 1 went on, it buckled under the weight of some truly cringe-inducing writing and far too many storylines. Even the action — the ostensible focus of the series — hasn't been all that compelling, with most set pieces feeling like a cowboy "Gears of War" level as Kayce and his Marshals hide behind various types of cover and lament the lack of backup. "Dutton Ranch," on the other hand, is exactly the kind of deliciously ridiculous melodrama that made "Yellowstone" unmissable. It's a far superior show in every way that, even after just a few episodes, has constructed reliably compelling storylines and characters.
As such, fans will surely be concerned about these vastly different worlds potentially crossing over. One of two things could happen: Either "Dutton Ranch" will make "Marshals" better, or the "Marshals" mess will make "Dutton Ranch" worse. While I think it's fair to say fans everywhere wouldn't mind seeing Uncle Rip take the fight to Tom Weaver and rescue Tate Dutton, I'm not sure it will be worth the potential diluting effects of having Grimes' procedural contaminate what's easily the best "Yellowstone" spin-off.
"Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" are streaming on Paramount+.