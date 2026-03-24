A Disturbing Yellowstone Storyline Haunts Kayce Dutton In Marshals Episode 4

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 4, "The Gathering Storm."

Amazingly enough, Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton didn't die on "Yellowstone." A show that routinely killed off main characters spared Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grime) son, allowing him to appear alongside his dad in "Marshals." But that doesn't mean Tate made it through "Yellowstone" without any kind of trauma. Now, a moment from episode 4 of "Marshals" has recalled one of the most harrowing experiences Tate ever endured when Tatanka Means' Miles Kittle alludes to the youngster's kidnapping ordeal from "Yellowstone" season 2.

Poor Tate should probably be in some sort of facility at this point. Within just a few episodes of "Yellowstone" season 1, Kayce's son had lost two of his uncles and was left to fend for himself in a drainage pipe wherein he was attacked by a rattlesnake while his father chased down sex predators. It wasn't the best start, and things only got worse from there.

In season 2, Kevin Costner's John Dutton faced off against Malcom and Teal Beck (Neal McDonough and Terry Serpico). The brothers went to war with the Duttons over a planned casino build, eventually hiring a militia made up of white supremacists to kidnap Tate. While being held captive, Tate had his head shaved and became so traumatized by the experience that he didn't recognize his own father when he first arrived to rescue him. "Marshals" episode 4 picks up on this dark storyline by suggesting Kayce might even face repercussions for the frontier justice rescue of his son.