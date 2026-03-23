Marshals Episode 4 Finally Reveals More About The Yellowstone Spin-Off's Most Enigmatic Character

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 4, "The Gathering Storm."

Episode 4 of "Marshals" reveals more about one of the more mysterious figures in the "Yellowstone" spin-off. Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin is a central character in the new show, but until this episode, we hadn't learned all that much about him. Now, we know he has an estranged daughter, who it turns out is the very same bartender that Cal's teammates assumed he had a crush on.

There are plenty of mysteries yet to be solved in "Marshals," most of which have to do with Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his shady past as a member of the Dutton family. But while we wait for law enforcement to uncover all the horrible things the Duttons ever did on "Yellowstone," we're learning that Kayce isn't the only one with skeletons in his closet. Cal has been somewhat of a mystery himself. Kayce's former SEAL Team leader, who now heads up the titular Marshals group, sort of arrived out of nowhere when the show began and has yet to reveal too much about himself beyond being an old friend of Kayce's. But episode 4 provides some insight into his past.

At the end of the episode, we see Cal sitting at the bar, once again watching bartender Maddie (Morgan Lindholm). It's a spot Cal has occupied many times before, with his team members assuming that he's pining after Maddie. However, in a conversation with Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Cal reveals that not only is Maddie his daughter, but that the two of them have been estranged for a long, long time.