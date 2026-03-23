Marshals Episode 4 Finally Reveals More About The Yellowstone Spin-Off's Most Enigmatic Character
This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 4, "The Gathering Storm."
Episode 4 of "Marshals" reveals more about one of the more mysterious figures in the "Yellowstone" spin-off. Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin is a central character in the new show, but until this episode, we hadn't learned all that much about him. Now, we know he has an estranged daughter, who it turns out is the very same bartender that Cal's teammates assumed he had a crush on.
There are plenty of mysteries yet to be solved in "Marshals," most of which have to do with Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his shady past as a member of the Dutton family. But while we wait for law enforcement to uncover all the horrible things the Duttons ever did on "Yellowstone," we're learning that Kayce isn't the only one with skeletons in his closet. Cal has been somewhat of a mystery himself. Kayce's former SEAL Team leader, who now heads up the titular Marshals group, sort of arrived out of nowhere when the show began and has yet to reveal too much about himself beyond being an old friend of Kayce's. But episode 4 provides some insight into his past.
At the end of the episode, we see Cal sitting at the bar, once again watching bartender Maddie (Morgan Lindholm). It's a spot Cal has occupied many times before, with his team members assuming that he's pining after Maddie. However, in a conversation with Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Cal reveals that not only is Maddie his daughter, but that the two of them have been estranged for a long, long time.
Pete Calvin reveals that the Marshals bartender is his daughter
There's a heck of a lot going on in the latest episode of "Marshals." Episode 4 of the "Yellowstone" spin-off references one of the John Dutton's most heartbreaking moments, we learn about a crazed "serial bomber" on the loose in Montana, and Kayce's dark past almost catches up to him. On top of that, Pete Calvin drops a bombshell.
At the end of the episode, Belle Skinner sidles up to her team leader at the bar, where he reveals that Maddie is his daughter. "Been out of her life over 20 years," he says, before explaining that he took the job in Montana to be closer to her. Unfortunately, it seems that what we previously took for mere disinterest in Cal's advances was actually Maddie trying to maintain distance between her and her estranged father. "It's becoming clear that she'd rather have me out of her life than in her bar," continues Cal, before Belle advises him to give it time.
In this moment, Belle is the perfect member of the team to lend an ear to her boss. Aside from Kayce, who has Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), she is the only Marshals team member with a family, and clearly understands Cal's pain at that moment. The question is, does this explain Cal's pill usage in the previous episode, or is there more playing into his struggles than being estranged from his daughter?
Pete Calvin has more skeletons in his closet
So far in "Marshals," we've learned that Pete Calvin might have a pill problem and that he's been out of his daughter's life for more than two decades. But if comments from Luke Grimes and showrunner Spencer Hudnut are anything to go by, we'll be learning a lot more about Kayce and Cal's history as the show goes on — as well as some things that Kayce doesn't know about.
When "Marshals" debuted, all we knew about Cal was that he served with Kayce in the Navy SEALs and that the pair maintain a close relationship. But Hudnut provided some extra context during a TVInsider interview. "Cal certainly has a lot of skeletons in his closet," he said, "and as much as he sees being a Marshal as his chance to atone for past sins, there are definitely a few secrets that both Kayce and the team are unaware of, for now." Meanwhile, in an Entertainment Weekly interview, Grimes spoke of Cal and Kayce's relationship. "There's something dark about that history," he said. "And it's really cool to watch that unravel over the first season."
The first thread already came loose in episode 3, when we saw Cal, seemingly suffering after the Marshals' latest mission, taking a handful of unknown pills by himself in the locker room. Clearly, then, Maddie is just one element of his past with which Cal is struggling. Unfortunately, "Marshals" can't seem to figure out what it's about, with multiple story threads playing out in a way that feels impossible to tie up neatly. Hopefully, Cal's struggles don't get lost in the mix as the show goes on, but with episode 4 introducing several other new threads, the show seems poised to become even more of a mess.