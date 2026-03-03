Who Plays Pete Calvin On The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 1 – "Piya Wiconi."

"Marshals" is simultaneously the most logical and most unexpected spin-off idea for "Yellowstone." On one hand, a marriage between a police procedural and anything that's associated with the, uh, less than law-abiding Dutton family seems like a pretty awkward match. Then again, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is a former Navy SEAL with a considerably stronger sense of justice than the rest of his family, which makes him a pretty natural protagonist for a "Yellowstone"-adjacent law enforcement series. Particularly now that "Marshals" is missing Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton, whose tragic and surprising death leaves Kayce with that classic "moody single parent" cop show protagonist vibe.

Grimes' "Yellowstone" spin-off was renamed from "Y: Marshals," and while several "Yellowstone" cast members remain with the show, the special team of U.S. Marshals Kayce is now running with is full of fresh faces. Team members Miles (Tatanka Means), Belle (Arielle Kebbel), and Andrea (Ash Santos) will no doubt shoot and fight their way into the annals of the "Yellowstone" franchise. However, the one guy who seems destined to become either the show's most important new character or the latest devastating loss in Kayce's life is Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin, his old SEAL Team leader who heads the Marshals group. "It's nice to see Kayce have a friend," Grimes spoke of Cal's relationship with his character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's something dark about that history, and it's really cool to watch that unravel over the first season."

Portraying a character who can believably be the intense Kayce's team leader is no easy feat. Fortunately, "Marshals" cast Marshall-Green, whose particular set of talents makes him the perfect guy for the role.