Marshals Episode 4 References One Of Yellowstone's Most Heartbreaking Moments

The ghosts of "Yellowstone's" past loom over "Marshals" episode 4. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) find themselves in bear country attending to the victims of a helicopter crash. Sadly, the pilot doesn't survive the ordeal, so her compatriot, Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey), asks Pete and Kayce for her wedding ring so he can give it to her husband personally. This brings back memories of the deceased "Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who also broke bad news to people's loved ones face-to-face.

During the emotional exchange, Kayce tells Tom that his intention to talk to the pilot's husband reminds him of something his father did. Of course, he is referring to the moment in "Yellowstone" season 5's "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You" episode, which sees Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor) die on the trail. John explains everything to the late cowboy's wife when they get back to the ranch, revealing that he died like a cowboy.

"Yellowstone" is full of wild moments, but John's exchange with Emmett's wife is both sweet and heartbreaking. John Dutton was a ruthless killer, but he had a compassionate side for those who deserved it. This brief moment in "Marshals" episode 4 is a reminder of John's complicated legacy, and the episode enforces more continuity between the spin-off and "Yellowstone."