Marshals Episode 4 References One Of Yellowstone's Most Heartbreaking Moments
The ghosts of "Yellowstone's" past loom over "Marshals" episode 4. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) find themselves in bear country attending to the victims of a helicopter crash. Sadly, the pilot doesn't survive the ordeal, so her compatriot, Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey), asks Pete and Kayce for her wedding ring so he can give it to her husband personally. This brings back memories of the deceased "Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who also broke bad news to people's loved ones face-to-face.
During the emotional exchange, Kayce tells Tom that his intention to talk to the pilot's husband reminds him of something his father did. Of course, he is referring to the moment in "Yellowstone" season 5's "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You" episode, which sees Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor) die on the trail. John explains everything to the late cowboy's wife when they get back to the ranch, revealing that he died like a cowboy.
"Yellowstone" is full of wild moments, but John's exchange with Emmett's wife is both sweet and heartbreaking. John Dutton was a ruthless killer, but he had a compassionate side for those who deserved it. This brief moment in "Marshals" episode 4 is a reminder of John's complicated legacy, and the episode enforces more continuity between the spin-off and "Yellowstone."
Marshals episode 4 further connects the spin-off to Yellowstone
The Duttons' actions on "Yellowstone" are informing the storytelling in "Marshals" season 1. The spin-off has already teased problems for one "Yellowstone" character at a later date, and it seems like only a matter of time until Kayce's skeletons come tumbling out of the closet. Episode 4 reveals that his colleagues know he's unleashed frontier justice in the past, even if they can't prove it (most of them don't even want to, mind you). However, throwing in a nod to a sweet John Dutton moment is a good way of reminding viewers that there's more to this family than killing people.
John's "Yellowstone" death was controversial, and some fans believe it was a petty reaction to Kevin Costner leaving the series. Be that as it may, "Marshals" honors the character's legacy as a compassionate cowboy, as well as the lasting impact he's left on Kayce, which is a classy touch.
"Yellowstone" is often criticized for its plot holes and inconsistencies (like the bomb on the plane scene), but "Marshals" episode 4 proves that creator Spencer Hudnut and his team have paid attention to the smaller details. That might go a long way for long-term fans of this franchise.