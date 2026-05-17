Dutton Ranch Episode 2 Reveals The Replacement For Yellowstone's Train Station

This post contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 2.

The main characters on "Yellowstone" did some downright heinous things, which often ended in bodies being dumped in a remote location known as the Train Station. But when the show came to a close, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton seemed to leave all that darkness behind. Now, the spin-off "Dutton Ranch" has thrown them back into the fire, with Beth and Rip relocating to Texas only to start making new enemies. Thus, with more drama afoot, Rip was always going to need a Train Station replacement, and at the end of Episode 2, it appears he found the perfect spot in the form of an abandoned mine.

On "Yellowstone," the Train Station was a dumping ground for the bodies of the Duttons' victims, and it ended up being the final resting place for Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton after he was killed by his own sister. That essentially means the Duttons have left a mass open grave in the Montana wilderness, but nobody seems to be all that bothered about it. That said, Rip's new choice of dumping ground suggests he might have been thinking about the benefits of a more clandestine approach to his body disposal routine.

At the end of "Dutton Ranch" Episode 1, Rip discovers the body of Nakoa DeCoite's Wes, the former foreman of the 10 Petal Ranch. Wes' body was buried on Rip's property after Jai Courtney's Rob-Will shot him dead in a moment of murderous paranoia. Later, Rob-Will and his brother, Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba), try to recover the body but find it has been moved. At first, it remains unclear what Rip has done with Wes, but at the end of Episode 2, our questions are answered.