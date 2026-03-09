Marshals Episode 2 Revisits An Infamous Yellowstone Location... Sort Of

"Marshals" episode 2 sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his team of U.S. Marshals visit the "Zone of Death," an area that's home to the Train Station from "Yellowstone." For whatever reason, however, the show doesn't actually take us to that infamous dumping ground for victims of the Dutton family.

Luke Grimes was reluctant to star in "Marshals" and it's not hard to see why. The show will always fall in the shadow of one of the most successful TV series of all time. But beyond that, it's a strange idea for a show in the first place. "Marshals" is basically a version of "Yellowstone" that's not written by Taylor Sheridan and which turns Kayce into an action hero. It's set in roughly the same area as the mothership series, there are several "Yellowstone" characters from that series in the spin-off, and now the show has gone back to a major "Yellowstone" location without actually visiting the location itself. In so doing, "Marshals" has only reinforced the idea that it's sort of like "Yellowstone" but not as good.

Episode 2 of the spin-off sees Kayce and his team venture into the Zone of Death to intercept a Fentanyl deal between two gangs: the Aryans and the 406 Royals. This area, just over the Wyoming border, is described by Ash Santos' Andrea Cruz as a place where there's "no citizens, no law enforcement, no judges or juries, so there's no way to prosecute crimes." Brett Cullen's U.S. Marshal Harry Gifford adds, "Local legend has it that it's been a dumping ground for the region's most depraved criminals." Yeah, the Duttons. Naturally Kayce looks very concerned about the Marshals discovering the Duttons' mass grave during their mission.