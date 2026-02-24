Why Luke Grimes Was Reluctant To Star In The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals

When "Yellowstone" was coming to an end, Luke Grimes thought he was done playing Kayce Dutton, the former U.S. Navy SEAL and rancher who becomes the owner of the Yellowstone ranch in season 5. It made sense he would think that: The show was done, and even though there are many spin-offs of "Yellowstone," he hadn't got a call for any of them. When the call finally came for him to star in his own spin-off, "Marshals," Grimes had some concerns.

"His story ended so perfectly. I don't know if we should go back into it," Grimes told EW. "I was very reluctant at first. I'd never heard of anything like this before."

"I was like, 'If you take a poll of who people want to have a spin-off, I don't know if Kayce would be top of that list,'" Grimes continued. "I think there's other characters that they would rather see. So there was a fire under me, like, it has to be good. If it's not good, I'd rather not do it. We tried really hard to make sure that any of the original 'Yellowstone' fans would have something to grasp onto. But if you'd never seen 'Yellowstone,' we wanted this show to make sense on its own as well. I think we accomplished that as much as we possibly could."

In truth, it was the format of this new spin-off that did the trick and convinced Grimes to put on his black hat again. "Marshals" is not a streaming drama, but rather a primetime CBS procedural. But according to showrunner Spencer Hudnut, the series is meant to be a "non-traditional procedural," playing with the format to tell a unique story.