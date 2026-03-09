Marshals: The Zone Of Death's Real-Life Inspiration Explained

"Marshals" episode 2 sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his U.S. Marshals intercept a drug deal between two gangs in an area known as the Zone of Death. This is an actual place in the Idaho portion of Yellowstone National Park where it's been suggested a person could get away with murder.

"Marshals" is already killing off characters in awful ways, taking a page out of the "Yellowstone" playbook in the process. On the mothership series, the Dutton family wasn't just perpetually mired in interpersonal drama, they also liked killing people and disposing of their bodies at a secluded location. In "Yellowstone," the Train Station was a rocky outcrop that overlooked a canyon. But it wasn't just the fact that this particular landform proved convenient for dumping bodies. The Train Station was located in an area of land which Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) describes as having "no people, no law enforcement, no judge and jury of your peers, and no one living within a hundred miles." All of which meant that even if one of the Duttons' victims were discovered, the family would still likely get away with murder.

Coming as it did from Taylor Sheridan, "Yellowstone" was often a ridiculous show and the Train Station seemed like just another absurd aspect of the series. But such a place does actually exist. To be specific, the lawless, isolated land described by Lloyd exists as a place called the Zone of Death, a 50-square-mile area within the Idaho section of Yellowstone National Park where one could technically get away with murder (but not really). It forms a big part of "Marshals" episode 2, which seemingly confirms that the Train Station was within its bounds. So, here's everything you need to know about the real-life Zone of Death.