Marshals Episode 4: Kayce Dutton Finds A Surrogate John Dutton In Yellowstone Spin-Off

"Marshals" episode 4 sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton rescue a man whose helicopter crashed on a remote mountain. While the stranded Montanan is initially made out to be yet another greedy land-grabber, the likes of which John Dutton (Kevin Costner) would have hated, he's ultimately revealed to be a more benevolent version of Kayce's late father.

So, basically, another episode of "Marshals," another new show entirely. The "Yellowstone" spin-off's third episode proved this show has no idea what it's about, and episode 4 doesn't make things any clearer. Instead, we get a plot that involves Kayce's past almost catching up to him, the revelation that there's a "serial bomber" roaming the Montana wildlands, Logan Marshall-Green's Pete Calvin dropping a bombshell, and new villain Randall Clegg (Michael Cudlitz) pulling the strings behind the scenes. That's to say nothing of a major storyline that has Kayce meeting a man who almost feels like an alternate timeline John Dutton.

On "Yellowstone," the Dutton patriarch was both ruthless and sensitive. He was loyal to those who stayed loyal to him, and in scenes with his grandson, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), radiated a calm, nurturing aura. But he was also just a downright brutal at times, offing his enemies without a second thought and orchestrating some of the worst deeds committed by any character on "Yellowstone." That ultimately proved too poisonous for Kayce and his family, who removed themselves from the Dutton legacy by the end of the series, selling the Yellowstone ranch and seemingly moving on to a quieter life.

That's all changed with "Marshals," wherein Kayce is facing a host of new problems as a U.S. Marshal. But at least it appears he's finally found the father figure he never had on "Yellowstone" in the form of transplant rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey).