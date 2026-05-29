Yellowstone Fans Are Debating If Marshals Is Actually A Good Spin-Off

"Marshals" is a bit of a paradox. On the one hand, the "Yellowstone" spin-off/sequel series has been a big success, having been renewed by CBS in the same month it debuted and, according to Variety, becoming the most-watched new series of the season. But fans have also been very vocal about their dislike of the show, and the Yellowstone subreddit has no shortage of threads where viewers register their "Marshals" distaste. Now, we have a debate on our hands. One Reddit thread about the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Dutton Ranch," finally satiating hungry fans of Taylor Sheridan's original series has sparked a spirited debate about "Marshals" and whether it is, in fact, a good show.

Redditor Turbo_Chet kicked things off with his comment about how "Dutton Ranch" has "that 'Yellowstone' vibe that was completely missing in 'Marshals,'" alleging that Grimes' procedural "just feels like generic TV." If you've only glanced at the online discourse around the "Yellowstone" spin-offs, then you might think that most fans are in agreement on these points — that "Marshals" is a poor show easily bested by "Dutton Ranch." In fact, /Film's own Kieran Fisher has waded into that very discourse, arguing that "Marshals" is good and that "Yellowstone" fans should stop complaining. But as this Reddit comment and its replies show, the fandom isn't united in their view of "Marshals" as being an inferior show.

"'Marshals'" is fine," writes one user. "Generic? Absolutely, but good." On the other end of the spectrum, however, we have this observation: "Marshals is godawful dross." This debate isn't confined to just one comment thread, either. Fans are discussing the quality level of "Marshals" elsewhere on Reddit, and the question is far from settled.