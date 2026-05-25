Marshals Is Good Actually And Yellowstone Fans Should Stop Complaining

It's come to my attention that some fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise don't like "Marshals," the CBS spin-off about Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) fighting crime in Montana. I get it, the show is pretty far removed from "Yellowstone," "1883," "1923," and "Dutton Ranch," which are character-driven, family-focused Westerns. "Marshals," meanwhile, is a basic procedural that repurposes Kayce — an actual murderer — as a U.S. Marshal. It's a stretch, but since when did fans of the "Yellowstone" franchise care about logic?

Granted, "Marshals" probably didn't need to exist. Kayce and his family receive one of the happier endings on "Yellowstone," and "Marshals" completely ruins it by killing off his wife. I 100% agree with the sentiment that this show only got made to squeeze more juice out of this franchise before Sheridan leaves Paramount for NBCUniversal, but that doesn't mean it's bad.

If anything, "Marshals" is the most interesting "Yellowstone" spin-off since "1883"; like that show, it takes the action away from the Dutton family's ranch. More than anything, "Marshals" lets its main character do what he does best without being nagged. With that said, let's discuss why people should be a little kinder to Spencer Hudnut's procedural.