Marshals Creator Clarifies Taylor Sheridan's Actual Involvement In Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

"Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" seems to have been well-received, with Variety reporting the show is the most-watched new series of the season. That's quite a feat, considering Paramount jettisoned "Yellowstone" creator and writer Taylor Sheridan in favor of an all-new creative team led by former "SEAL Team" showrunner Spencer Hudnut. Sheridan was the magic behind not only "Yellowstone" but its two prequel series and the wide array of similarly successful Paramount+ shows that have come in their wake. But on "Marshals," Sheridan is only credited as executive producer, raising the question of just how involved he is with the day-to-day of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton spin-off. Well, according to Hudnut, the "Yellowstone" creator isn't involved in the day-to-day at all, though he has made himself available to shepherd the series when needed.

You can see how a "Yellowstone" spin-off following Kayce as a U.S. Marshal might have seemed appealing. Sure, Grimes thought the initial pitch for "Marshals" sounded like a "terrible" idea, but there was surely something irresistible about the prospect of turning Kayce into a full-on action hero. Unfortunately, "Marshals" doesn't actually know what it's about. There is so much happening in this "Yellowstone" off-shoot it has thus far struggled to settle into a groove, which means the jury's still out on whether Grimes' initial instinct about "Marshals" was right.

Had Sheridan been writing, we might have gotten a more focused show. As it stands, however, the "Yellowstone" creator is far too busy to exert his characteristically fastidious control over "Marshals."