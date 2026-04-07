The Initial Marshals Pitch Sounded Like A 'Terrible' Idea, Said Star Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes has already admitted to being shocked by one "Marshals" storyline, and now he's admitted that the original idea for the "Yellowstone" spin-off sounded "terrible." In a Parade interview, the actor recalled his initial reaction to the idea of a Kayce Dutton procedural, saying it seemed like "a crazy idea." But after meeting the showrunner, he came around.

Kayce was seemingly given a happy ending on "Yellowstone," but "Marshals" has proved that trouble is never far away for a Dutton. The show sees Kayce join an elite team of U.S. Marshals while grappling with the loss of his wife, Monica Dutton (played by Kelsey Asbille on "Yellowstone"), and simultaneously being a good father to his son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). Thus far, that's resulted in a somewhat muddled show. "Marshals" feels it's not yet sure what it's really about, though there's still a long way to go before season 1 is over, and that means there's plenty of time for the series to get its act together.

Had Grimes listened to his original instinct, however, there never would have been anything to figure out. The actor told Parade that when he was first told about the idea of a Kayce Dutton procedural, he recoiled. "That sounded really terrible, to be honest," he said. "I thought that was a crazy idea." But after speaking to "Marshals" showrunner and the man credited with its creation, Spencer Hudnut, he changed his mind.